Royal Antwerp striker Vincent Janssen has decided to retire from international football.
The striker has made 22 appearances in Oranje, scoring seven times, but Janssen has now decided to call it quits on Oranje and concentrate on club football.
The 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram about the decision and response from the KNVB, “They were understanding and I really appreciated that. People who know me know that playing for my country was a dream and I still think it’s an honor.
“The football calendar is getting fuller and busier. If I’m honest with myself, I have to come to the conclusion that this is having more and more impact. So for personal reasons I made this well-considered decision.”
Janssen is currently the joint-top scorer in the Belgian league this season with 16 goals and he was in the provisional squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers with France and Gibraltar. However, Ronald Koeman will now not have him at his disposal.