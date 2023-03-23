Ronald Koeman has been hit by five withdrawals from his Netherlands squad ahead of the Euro qualifier against France on Friday.
Koeman is already without the injured Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn, but Matthijs de Ligt, Bart Verbruggen, Joey Veerman, Sven Botman, and Cody Gakpo have now also had to pull out due to a virus.
Koeman has added Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan de Vrij, and Kjell Scherpen to his squad for the game against France. However, the KNVB have stated that the squad will be reassessed after the match, so extra players could be added or others brought back in.
The match against France is the start of the European Championship qualifiers. It is a blow for Verbruggen, Botman and Veerman who were all looking to make their debuts in Oranje.