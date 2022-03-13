A much-changed Vitesse Arnhem held Heracles Almelo to a 0-0 draw.
Thomas Letsch surprised with his line-up as Loïs Openda, Matus Bero and goalkeeper Jeroen Houwen all started on the bench, while Riechedly Bazoer and Danilho Doekhi were not even in the squad. There was a first start for 18-year-old winger Gyan de Regt.
The first half was a poor affair and the only chance of note fell to the home side but Nikolai Laursen shot wide. For Vitesse, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen went close but the visitors struggled with their changed XI.
Samuel Armenteros came off the bench for Heracles in the second half and he almost netted the winner but Jacob Rasmussen denied the striker with an excellent challenge.
Vitesse is sixth in the table while Heracles Almelo is 11th.