Vitesse and Heracles in goalle... A much-changed Vitesse Arnhem held Heracles Almelo to a 0-0 ...

Zahavi goal enough for PSV aga... Eran Zahavi scored the only goal of the game as ...

Alarm bells at Willem II after... In a big game at the bottom of the Eredivisie, ...

Heerenveen held to draw by RKC... RKC Waalwijk and Heerenveen played out a 0-0 draw on ...

Groningen win thriller against... Romano Postema scored twice late on as Groningen came from ...

PSG want to sell Wijnaldum According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sell Dutch ...

Sparta boost safety hopes with... Sparta Rotterdam moved off the bottom of the table with ...