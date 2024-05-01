John van den Brom has returned to Vitesse Arnhem as head coach on a deal until the summer of 2025.
Vitesse Arnhem’s relegation has already been confirmed and the 57-year-old has returned to the club in order to bring them back to the Eredivisie.
Vitesse Arnhem’s financial issues are still ongoing and their professional license for next season is not yet confirmed. However, Van den Brom is not concerned about that.
He told the club website, “Of course, I am also aware of the latest state of affairs and see that we are fighting for the preservation of our license. However, I am confident that it will be fine. Together with Edwin (Reijntjes, interim- director), Paul (van der Kraan, advisor) and everyone in and around the club, we will bring Vitesse back to where it belongs. I’m really convinced of that.”
Van den Brom made more than 300 appearances for Vitesse as a player and led them to the European playoffs as a coach. Recently, he was head coach of Polish side Lech Poznan.