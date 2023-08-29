Vitesse Arnhem has announced the signing of US Lecce striker Joel Voelkerling Persson.
Vitesse were looking to bring a new forward in before the window shut and Persson’s name had been linked with the club for a while.
The Arnhem club have announced Persson’s arrival on a loan deal until the end of the season. There is an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.
Persson told the club website, “I really wanted to take a step that would be good for my career. The Eredivisie fits in perfectly with this and Vitesse in particular. Players get the chance to develop here. The club has already proven that several times.”
The 20-year-old spent time in the Roma youth before joining Lecce on a free transfer in 2022. He made nine appearances in Serie A last season without scoring.