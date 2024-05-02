A crowdfunding campaign has began to help Vitesse Arnhem survive from their financial woes.
Vitesse Arnhem have been relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and their license for next season is under threat due to the financial position of the club.
According to Voetbal International, the financial burdon of the club is currently sitting at €18.9 million and the license commission want a clear plan going forward within weeks in order to grant the club a license.
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up with the goal of earning the club €1 million and a number of former players have contributed including Guram Kashia, Wilfred Bony and Loïs Openda.
According to VI, it has already earned 500,000 euros so far. You can find details of how to donate by following the below link to the club’s website.