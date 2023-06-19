Vitesse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of Jong PSV Eindhoven midfielder Mathijs Tielemans.
The 21-year-old was an impressive part of the Jong PSV Eindhoven midfield last season but the club could not convince him to sign a new deal.
Tielemans has opted to join Vitesse Arnhem on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract.
The Arnhem club has reportedly seen off competition from AZ, FC Utrecht, the Danish Bröndby and Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Tielemans.
Tielemans told the Vitesse website, “It was my explicit wish to make the step to a first team of an ambitious Eredivisie club. It feels good to be able to show myself in the highest league in our country.”