Vitesse Arnhem remain in the race for second place after a 3-1 victory over Utrecht.
Riechedly Bazoer returned the Vitesse starting line-up after being dropped last week, but the Arnhem side were without key-men Matús Bero and Oussama Tannane.
Utrecht started the game brightly and they had the lead in the 41st minute with Gyrano Kerk tapping in a Bart Ramselaar cross. However, Vitesse equalised straight away with Oussama Darfalou heading in.
Early in the second half, Eric Oelschlägel was penalised by VAR for bringing down Darfalou and a penalty was awarded. Darfalou netted to put Vitesse in front. Three minutes later, Maximillian Wittek found the net with a low strike from outside the box to make it 3-1.
With ten minutes left, Bazoer saw red for his second yellow card, but Utrecht could not take advantage of the extra man.
The victory for Vitesse keeps them firmly in 4th and only four points behind PSV. Utrecht are seventh.