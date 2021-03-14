Blind extends Ajax deal Daley Blind is remaining in Amsterdam after signing a new ...

Eredivisie Round 26 Team of th... Here is out team of the week for Round 26 ...

Ajax go eight points clear wit... Ajax took a step towards the Eredivisie title on Sunday ...

Vitesse defeats Utrecht despit... Vitesse Arnhem remain in the race for second place after ...

PSV title hopes all but ended ... PSV Eindhoven's slim chances of lifting the Eredivisie title took ...

Fortuna Sittard pushes VVV clo... VVV-Venlo are in trouble at the bottom of the table ...