Lois Openda scored a 92nd-minute winner as Vitesse Arnhem defeated 10-man Heerenveen 2-1 in Friesland.
Heerenveen started the game with Joey Veerman on the bench with the midfielder not fit enough to start, while Siem de Jong was once again prefered over Henk Veerman up front.
In the 10th minute, the hosts were already reduced to ten men with Ibrahim Dresevic a last-man foul on Openda. From the free-kick, Xavier Mous cleared the cross with the help of the crossbar.
Despite being a man down, it was Heerenveen who took the lead just before the break as Rodney Kongolo burst forward before setting up Milan van Ewijk to net.
Ten minutes into the second half, Openda levelled the scores after Kongolo lost the ball. The hosts wanted the goal disallowed after referee Martin van den Kerkhof touched the ball before Openda scored but VAR gave it the green light.
Both Veerman’s came off the bench in the second half for Heerenveen, who seemed to be holding Vitesse to a draw. However, in the last moments, Openda netted to seal victory for Vitesse.
The win means Vitesse are now fifth, while Heerenveen are 10th.