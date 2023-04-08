Vitesse Arnhem moved three points clear of the bottom three with a much-needed 2-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles.
Vitesse went into the game with only two wins all season but they took the lead in the 21st minute through a Maximilian Wittek free-kick.
In the 63rd minute, Vitesse doubled their lead as a corner was moved on by Melle Meulensteen and Mohamed Sankoh tapped in from close range.
Isac Lidberg hit the crossbar late on for the visitors, but they could not prevent Vitesse from claiming the three points that moves them to 13th. Go Ahead Eagles are one point above them.