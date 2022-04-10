Vitesse Arnhem claimed their first league win since February with a slender 1-0 victory over Cambuur.
Cambuur went into the game with several players missing due to illness, but only Mees Hoedemakers was missing from the eleven that faced NEC last week.
In the first minute, Lois Openda was brought down in the box and Vitesse thought they had a penalty. However, VAR noticed that Openda was offside in the build-up and the penalty was overturned.
Just before the break, Openda did give Vitesse a deserved lead after latching onto a pass from Matus Bero.
Cambuur did not threaten an equaliser in the second half and only some excellent saves from Pieter Bos prevented Vitesse from extending their lead.
The win is a relief for Vitesse and they are now sixth in the table, while Cambuur is 12th.