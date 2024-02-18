Vitesse Arnhem missed a number of chances as they failed to defeat relegation rivals Volendam. The clash between 18th and 17th finished 1-1 in Arnhem.
It has been a bad week for Vitesse Arnhem after their proposed takeover by Coley Parry was rejected by the KNVB licensing committee. The home crowd brought whistles to the ground to provide a hostile atmosphere but Volendam struck early as Bilal Ould-Chick netted.
In the sixth minute, Mica Pinto equalised for Vitesse and the home side then went looking for the win with Anis Hadj-Moussa providing plenty of danger. However, chance after chance came and went for the hosts.
The woodwork denied Vitesse three times with one of the attempts an excellent backheel from Melle Meulensteen which was almost a goal of the season.
Volendam survived and they almost won it in the last minute but Eloy Room pulled off an excellent save.
The points are shared which isn’t helpful for either side, who are both staring relegation in the eye.