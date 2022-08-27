Vitesse Arnhem has earned their first point of the season after coming from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse went into the game bottom of the table and without a point. They were the dominant party from the start on Saturday but they fell behind after half an hour with Florian Jozefzoon racing in on goal before slotting the ball past Kjell Scherpen.
Etiënne Vaessen made a good save to deny Melle Meulensteen an equaliser and just after the break Million Manhoef and Nikolai Baden Frederiksen also failed to net for the hosts. In the 50th minute, Ilias Bel Hassani punished the hosts with a free-kick to make it 2-0 for RKC.
On the hour, Vitesse was awarded a penalty for a foul on Baden Frederiksen and Matus Bero pulled one back from the spot. Ten minutes later, Ryan Flamingo headed in a corner to equalise.
Vitesse then had the chances to win but Mohamed Sankoh twice could not convert from close range. Firstly, the forward was denied by Vaessen and then in injury time, Sankoh fired wide with the goal gaping.
Vitesse is off the bottom of the table and into 16th, while RKC are 13th.