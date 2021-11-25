Vitesse netted a last-minute equaliser to earn a 3-3 draw at Stade Rennais which keeps their Europa Conference League hopes alive.
Vitesse went into the game expecting to need a victory to keep their hopes alive with Tottenham facing Mura in the group’s other game. However, after only nine minutes, the hosts had the lead with Gaëtan Laborde capitalising on a bad pass by Jacob Rasmussen before firing past Jeroen Houwen with a low strike.
Six minutes before the break, Rennes doubled their lead with Laborde netting his second of the evening. The linesman did raise his offside flag during the attack but pulled it down and the goal stood.
Vitesse pulled one back just before the break with Dean Huisman finding the net with a good strike from outside the box. Vitesse seemed revitalised and they went close early in the second half through Lois Openda, Huisman, and Thomas Buitink.
Just as Vitesse was pushing, Rennes netted their third as Laborde completed his hattrick with a fine strike past Houwen. Six minutes later, Buitink gave Vitesse hope again by making it 3-2.
It seemed Rennes would hold on to the victory but in the 90th minute, Openda found the net to snatch a 3-3 draw.
The point and Tottenham’s shock 2-1 loss to Mura mean that Vitesse’s hopes are still alive. Vitesse can progress if they better Tottenham’s result in two weeks’ time. Vitesse host Mura while Tottenham are at home to Rennes.