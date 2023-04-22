Vitesse Arnhem could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to Excelsior in a relegation battle on Saturday evening.
Phillip Cocu returned to the Vitesse dugout after an illness and his side was aiming for a big three points against an Excelsior side that started the game in the bottom three.
Both sides played with fear in the first half and that meant there were hardly any chances before the break.
In the second half, Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel was put to work and he prevented Melle Meulensteen, Million Manhoef and Kacper Kozlowski from giving Vitesse the three points.
The game ended goallessly and that means both sides are still in peril. Excelsior are 16th and Vitesse in 13th.