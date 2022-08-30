Vitesse Arnhem has confirmed the arrival of Bayern Munich midfielder Gabriel Vidovic on a loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bayern Munich signed the Croatian youngster from Augsburg back in 2016 and he has since made four appearances for the club’s first team.
In order to gain more first-team experience, Bayern Munich has allowed the 18-year-old to join Vitesse Arnhem for the season.
Speaking to the club’s website, Vidovic said, “There were several options, but it was my wish to play football at this club. I have heard many positive things about Vitesse and have also had very pleasant conversations with the technical management. I promise that I will give everything in the Vitesse shirt.”