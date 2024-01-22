Vitesse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion talent Adrian Mazilu on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Vitesse have a good relationship with Brighton, having previously loaned Kjell Scherpen and Kacper Kozlowski from the Premier League side.
In search of a winger, Vitesse have returned to Brighton and on Monday they confirmed the arrival of Mazilu, who joins until the end of the season on loan.
The 18-year-old Romanian only joined Brighton this month from Farul Constanta, where he made 46 appearances, scoring nine times. Brighton want him to gain first team experience and they see Vitesse as a good step.