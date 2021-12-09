Vitesse Arnhem have given themselves a chance of progressing in the Europa Conference League after a 3-0 victory over Mura.
Vitesse announced that they would prefer not to play the game on Thursday after Tottenham’s game with Rennes was called off. However, UEFA did not postpone the game and Vitesse had to take to the field.
Vitesse had the lead within three minutes with Thomas Buitink netting on the rebound after Lois Openda had a strike saved.
In the 35th minute, a long ball forward was luckily headed into the path of Openda, who found the corner to make it 2-0. Daan Huisman then sealed an impressive half for the hosts by adding a third before the break.
Vitesse would have been hoping to increase their goal difference in the second half but that did not happen and it was Mura who netted in the 81st minute. Amadej Maroša stole the ball from Jacob Rasmussen before finishing past Jeroen Houwen. It could have been 3-2 before the end but Houwen made an excellent save.
Vitesse go second in the group and must now wait to see what happens with Tottenham v Rennes. A Tottenham win would see Vitesse bow out of Europe.