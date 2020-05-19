Vitesse Arnhem have confirmed that Edward Sturing will not be head coach at the club next season and will take a different role.
After Leonid Slutsky left midway through the campaign, Sturing stepped into the role.
However, from next season there will be a new head coach at the club, with De Gelderlander reporting that Sturing is likely to become the head of youth development.
Sturing said on the Vitesse website, “Of course I respect the decision of the club.
“As I have said before, I want to be of value to Vitesse. That could have been the role of head coach, but that can also be done in other ways. In the coming period we will use the time to come up with a plan in which the club and I reinforce each other. “