Oussama Tannane has revealed that Vitesse Arnhem prevented him leaving the club in January for a Spanish side.
Tannane was in conversation with De Gelderlander and revealed that there was interest, without naming the clubs.
He said, “There was interest from several clubs. In the end, no deal was reached. No problem. I had also decided last summer to play a whole season at Vitesse. I wanted to play myself in the spotlight again.
“I have always said: There has to be something crazy before I leave Vitesse . But that also presented itself in the winter. I do not want to give the club name. But it was great. It was almost complete. everything completed. But in the end the transition failed. That was a downer for a while. “
Vitesse’s transfer fee was reportedly too high which caused the deal to collapse, and it affected Tannane, “The fact that the deal failed, haunted the mind. I’m human. All those perils had an impact on my game. But in the end the switch has to be turned. I imposed that on myself.”
De Gelderlander reports that clubs from France, Germany, Russia and the Middle East are also interested in the Moroccan.