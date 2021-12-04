Vitesse Arnhem eased to a 6-1 victory at Cambuur Leeuwarden on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Cambuur went into the game just above Vitesse in the table after an excellent start to the season but on Saturday, there was a clear difference between the two sides.
After 26 minutes, Sondre Tronstad opened the scoring with a strike into the top corner from the edge of the box. Four minutes later, Lois Openda netted a second for the visitors before Thomas Buitink added a third.
Just before the break, Cambuur pulled one back with Marco Tol netting from a free kick which gave the hosts a chance heading into the second half.
However, in the 49th minute, Tronstad received a quick free-kick before hammering a strike from distance into the net. An error from Sonny Stevens allowed Openda to make it 5-1 before Nikolai Baden Frederiksen rounded off the convincing victory.
With the win, Vitesse rises above Cambuur into fifth.