According to De Telegraaf, Vitesse Arnhem have rejected an offer from Olympique Marseille for Riechedly Bazoer.
The 24-year-old has made it clear that he is open to leaving Vitesse this summer but at the moment it seems clear that he can forget a move to Marseille.
According to De Telegraaf, Marseille have made a €4 million offer for the former Ajax and Wolfsburg midfielder, which has been rejected by Vitesse. The Eredivisie side wants more but the French side are not interested in raising their offer by a single cent.
Bazoer, who has a contract until 2022, is waiting to see if the clubs will come to an agreement.