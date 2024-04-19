Vitesse Arnhem’s relegation from the Eredivisie is official after they were handed an 18 point deduction.
Vitesse Arnhem are already bottom of the table in the Eredivisie and their relegation only seemed a matter of time.
However, the club has now been handed an 18 point penalty by the KNVB licensing committee meaning that their relegation is sealed. It brings an end to a 35-year spell in the top flight for Vitesse.
The licensing committee decided on the penalty due to Vitesse’s bleak financial position which means they are unable to meet the criteria set by the KNVB. It leaves them currently on -1 points.