Vitesse Arnhem have finally sealed their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Groningen.
Bayern Munich loanee Gabriel Vidovic was handed his Vitesse debut and after 15 minutes he had the ball in the net. However, VAR stepped in and canceled the goal.
Groningen struggled to get a grip on the game and they will have been relieved that the score remained goalless at the break.
With Liam van Gelderen and Yahya Kalley coming on for Paulos Abraham and Isak Määtä, Groningen trainer Frank Wormuth hoped to get a tighter grip on the game. However, Vitesse still remained the better side.
Eventually, with fifteen minutes left, Vitesse netted the goal they deserved as Matus Bero finished into the far corner.
Groningen could not recover from going behind and Vitesse managed to comfortably see out the rest of the game.
Vitesse climbs to 14th with their first win of the campaign, while Groningen is 12th.