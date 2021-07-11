Vitesse Arnhem has completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Romaric Yapi on a deal until 2024.
The 20-year-old has been with Brighton since joining the club from PSG back in 2019, but he only made one appearance for the first-team in a league cup game.
Yapi has now left England to join Vitesse Arnhem on a three-year deal. He told the club’s website, “I am very happy with my transfer to Vitesse. The project of this beautiful club really appeals to me. I am a right back with a lot of speed and energy. I am ready to make a good contribution to the team with my hard work and mentality. I’m going to give everything for the club, my teammates, and the supporters.”
Yapi becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Daan Reiziger, Julian Von Moos and Toni Domgjoni.