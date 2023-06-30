Vitesse Arnhem has brought in French attacker Amine Boutrah on a free transfer from US Concarneau.
The 22-year-old scored twelve goals and gave eight assists for US Concarneau in the French third division last season.
Boutrah helped the club gain promotion but his contract has expired, leaving him free to join Vitesse on a four-year deal.
Speaking to the Vitesse website, Boutrah said, “After my contract in France expired, I took the time to think about my future. I have come to the conclusion that this is the right step at the right time for me. The offensive style of play in the Eredivisie appeals to me and Vitesse suits me. I can’t wait to be on the field for the first time on Monday with my new teammates.”
Boutrah is the second signing of the summer for Vitesse after Mathijs Tielemans.