Vitesse Arnhem have confirmed the signing of Schalke 04 goalkeeper Markus Schubert.
With Remko Pasveer leaving for Ajax, Vitesse was looking to sign a new goalkeeper and they have found it in Schubert, who joins on a free transfer from Schalke, despite still having two years left on his deal.
The 23-year-old has joined Vitesse on a three-year contract with the option of a fourth. He will compete with Daan Reiziger and Jeroen Houwen for the starting spot.
The Germany U21 international made 10 appearances for Schalke, while he previously played for Dynamo Dresden and had a loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt.