Vitesse Arnhem has announced the signing of Saïd Hamulic on loan from Toulouse with an option to buy.
The 22-year-old was born in the Netherlands and he played for Dutch youth teams before departing in 2021 for Lithuania. He eventually made his way to France with Toulouse and is now a Bosnian international.
After making only six Ligue 1 appearances last season, Hamulic has now departed Toulouse to join Vitesse on an initial loan, but it can be made permanent in the summer.
Hamulic told the club website, “I immediately had a good feeling about Vitesse and thanks to the pleasant conversations, that feeling has only become stronger. After several years abroad, this feels like the right time to show myself in the Eredivisie. I hope to develop myself further at Vitesse and to be of value to the team with goals and assists,”
Vitesse have also confirmed that Kaper Kozlowski will remain at the club for another year on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.