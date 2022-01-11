Vitessse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of FC Lorient striker Adrian Grbic on loan until the end of the season.

Vitesse have been looking to bring in a striker after the departure of Oussama Darfalou to PEC Zwolle and on Tuesday they confirmed the arrival of Grbic.

The 25-year-old is still under contract with FC Lorient until 2025 but will spend the next six months on loan in Arnhem.

Speaking to the club’s website, Grbic said, “After a year and a half in Ligue 1, this feels to me like the right step at the right time, at the right club. Vitesse has made a name for itself at international level this season, with the first European overwintering in club history. That made it even more attractive for me to choose this club. I am a goal-oriented attacker with a good kick in both legs. With my strength and ability to score, I hope to be of value to Vitesse.”

Grbic has scored once in 17 league games this season for Lorient. He has nine caps for the Austrian national team.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11431 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter