Vitesse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of Juventus striker Nikolai Baden Frederiksen on a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old has previously had a short loan spell with Fortuna Sittard which was ended after two games because of coronavirus. Last season, he was loaned to Austrian side WSG Tirol, where he netted 18 goals in 32 appearances.
Frederiksen has now joined Vitesse Arnhem on a three-year deal with the option of another year.
The Dane told the club’s website, “My feeling at this club was good right away. I am looking forward to being on the pitch with my new teammates. It’s nice that Jacob (Rasmussen) is also part of this. He told me a lot of positive things about Vitesse. That confirmed my feeling that this is a wonderful club, where I can develop further. I hope that with the team we can match last season’s performances and that I can contribute to that with my goals.”