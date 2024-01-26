PEC Zwolle defeated Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 on Friday evening thanks to a goal from Eliano Reijnders.
The hosts began the game brightly and the lead came after only 16 minutes when Eliano Reijnders raced in on goal and his finish left Eloy Room with no hope.
Melle Meulensteen had to leave the pitch for Vitesse with a head issue and the first half passed with the Arnhem side barely creating any chances. Marco van Ginkel got one but headed wide.
Younes Namli and Thomas Lam both went close in the second half for PEC Zwolle while Vitesse also lost Mathijs Tielemans to another head injury.
PEC Zwolle were comfortable but Amine Boutrah did get a chance to equalise for Vitesse before the end. However, the forward’s strike went just wide of the goal.
PEC Zwolle held on and they are ninth in the Eredivisie while Vitesse remain rooted to the bottom of the table.