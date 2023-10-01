Late goals from Dominik Oroz and Million Manhoef led Vitesse Arnhem to a 3-1 Gelderse Derby victory over NEC Nijmegen.
NEC hadn’t recorded a derby win at home over their rivals since the 2015/16 season but Vitesse went into the game on the back of four straight defeats.
Within six minutes, Vitesse had the lead as a cross from Kacper Kozlowski was met by Marco van Ginkel and his header flew into the net.
NEC then had control of the ball and the equaliser came in the 26th minute as Magnus Mattsson shot nicely past Eloy Room for his fourth goal of the season.
Before the break, Vitesse had the ball in the net again but Saïd Hamulic’s effort was ruled out for offside.
The second half was a sloppy affair but in the final minute of normal time, Oroz headed Vitesse in front. The game was then stopped for 15 minutes after a bottle was thrown next to the field.
Once the game resumed, Manhoef sealed the win for Vitesse, who are now 12th in the table and one spot behind NEC.