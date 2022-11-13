Simon van Duivenbooden netted a last-minute goal to earn Vitesse Arnhem a 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After only eight minutes, Philippe Rommens opened the scoring for Vitesse with a free-kick and the midfielder also made it 2-0 with a strike into the bottom corner.
Vitesse offered very little in the first half but after the break, Phillip Cocu’s side improved. Matus Bero made it 2-1 from a cross in the 49th minute.
Vitesse thought they had a penalty when Evert Linthorst handled the ball but after a long VAR stoppage, nothing was given.
The visitors pushed for the equaliser and it eventually came in the 93rd minute as substitute Van Duivenbooden struck low into the net.
Vitesse is 13th with the point while Go Ahead Eagles is 11th.