Vitesse Arnhem defeated Utrecht 3-0 after extra-time to progress to the European playoff final. Vitesse goes through 4-3 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Utrecht went into the game confident after a 3-1 win in midweek and they almost took the lead early on Sunday, but Othmane Boussaid couldn’t find the net. At the other end, Lois Openda had a goal disallowed.
In the 39th minute, Million Manhoef found the net with an excellent strike to put Vitesse ahead and that gave the hosts hope. Openda was denied by an excellent save early in the second-half, before Sondre Tronstad made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.
The game could not be settled in normal time, but two minutes into the first period of extra-time, substitute Nikolai Baden Frederiksen raced onto a pass from Matus Bero before firing Vitesse 3-0 in front.
Before the end, Baden Frederiksen saw a red card but it didn’t matter as Vitesse progresses to the final where they will meet AZ Alkmaar.