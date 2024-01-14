Vitesse Arnhem lifted themselves off the bottom of the table after a 0-0 draw against Utrecht.
Utrecht, with Sam Lammers in the starting eleven, dominated from the start but both Ryan Flamingo and Victor Jensen had goals disallowed for offside. Lammers also put a chance wide.
Vitesse offered very little before the break but in the second half, the hosts started to create chances. Kacper Kozlowski hit the crossbar, while Marco van Ginkel also went close.
Davy Propper also came off the bench to make his long-awaited comeback as both sides settled for a point in the end.
Vitesse jumps above Volendam into 17th spot, while Utrecht is in 13th.