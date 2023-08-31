Vitesse Arnhem has completed the signing of Feyenoord centre-back Ramon Hendriks on a season-long loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back was wanted by FC Utrecht but he has opted for a move to Arnhem instead. He did spend last season on loan with Utrecht but only played four matches due to a ligament injury.
Speaking to the Vitesse website, Hendriks said, “I’m 100 percent fit and I’m looking forward to a full season at this great club.
“There has been good contact with Vitesse from the very first moment. The club really wanted me and came up with a clear and personal plan. There is a lot of confidence there. I’m going to give everything for the yellow and black.”
The 22-year-old gives Phillip Cocu an extra option for the centre of defence and Hendriks will be looking to make his breakthrough after a tough year.