Michel Vlap’s strike was enough to earn FC Twente a 1-0 victory over Heerenveen.
Heerenveen turned up in Enschede looking to frustrate the hosts and they did that in the first half as Twente only managed two shots on goal.
In the second half. Heerenveen had the ball in the net but Luuk Brouwers effort was ruled out for offside.
Twente pushed for the lead and in the 65th minute, Michel Vlap’s effort from range gave them the lead. It was a shot straight down the middle at Andries Noppert but the goalkeeper made a big error and the ball found the net.
That proved to be the winner and Twente are now second in the table, while Heerenveen is in 13th.