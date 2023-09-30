Vlap fires Twente to win over ... Michel Vlap's strike was enough to earn FC Twente a ...

Eredivisie leaders PSV too str... PSV Eindhoven made it seven league wins out of seven ...

Historic win for Almere City i... Almere City have sealed their first ever win in the ...

Feyenoord ease to win over Go ... Santiago Gimenez was once again on the scoresheet as Feyenoord ...

Liverpool linked with move for... According to reports in Germany, Liverpool are interested in signing ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Simons won’t rule out lo... Xavi Simons is enjoying his time with RB Leipzig and ...