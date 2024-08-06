FC Twente still have a chance of progressing in the Champions League after a slender 2-1 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. The game was heading for a 2-0 Salzburg win before Michel Vlap pulled one back.
Twente went into the game with Ricky van Wolfswinkel as captain following the departure of Robin Propper. Big summer signing Sam Lammers was only on the bench.
The first half was end to end with Mitchell van Bergen denied by Janis Blaswich early on while at the other end, Lars Unnerstall kept the hosts in the game.
Just before the break, the hosts broke the deadlock as Maurits Kjaergaard smashing the ball past Unnerstall from the edge of the box.
Joseph Oosting reacted early in the second half by bringing on Lammers as well as Michel Vlap. Lammers immediately got a chance but could only head a cross over the bar.
Twente had a good phase but Salburg doubled their lead with five minutes to go when Kjaergaard found the bottom corner.
Thankfully for FC Twente, Vlap was able to pull one back with a free kick before the end and Oosting’s side still has a chance of progression next week in Enschede.