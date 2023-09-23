Volendam have earned their first point of the season after coming from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Heracles Almelo.
Going into the weekend, Volendam were the only side to have lost all their games so far this campaign and it seemed they were on route to another loss.
John Lammers Heracles were the superior side and the lead eventually came in the 51st minute as Brian De Keersmaecker netted. Six minutes later, Emil Hansson curled an excellent strike into the top corner to make it 2-0.
Out of nowhere, Volendam pulled one back when a throw in was headed into the path of Benaissa Benamar and he slotted in to make it 2-1. The hosts then pushed for an equaliser and in the 88th minute, Robert Muhren made it 2-2 from a corner.
Deep into injury time, Heracles almost won it but Navajo Bakboord hit the crossbar with an effort from close range.
So Volendam climbs off the bottom of the table on goal difference ahead of Almere City, while Heracles is in 9th.