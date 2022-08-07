Groningen threw away a two-goal lead as Volendam battled for a 2-2 draw in the Euroborg.
Groningen got off to the perfect start with Carel Eiting’s ball loss in the midfield ending with Cyriel Ngonge scoring the host’s first goal of the season with a lovely strike from distance.
Francesco Antonucci almost equalised for Volendam but his strike was well saved by goalkeeper Michael Verrips. Eleven minutes before the break, Groningen doubled their lead with Jorgen Strand Larsen netting from close range.
Four minutes later, Volendam gave themselves hope with Daryl van Mieghem racing onto a through ball before slotting the ball past Verrips. It was almost 2-2 before the break but a block from Radinio Balker prevented Van Mieghem from scoring his second goal.
Van Mieghem hit the post early in the second half before Volendam did equalise in the 68th minute thanks to a header from Benaissa Benamar.
Both sides had chances to win with Laros Duarte’s free-kick well saved by Filip Stankovic, while Lequincio Zeefuik was unable to seal a victory for Volendam.
Both sides start the season with a point.