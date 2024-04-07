Volendam moved off the bottom of the Eredivisie after a 3-2 win over RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After only 14 minutes, Volendam had the lead with Robert Muhren placing a shot just out of Etienne. Vaessen’s reach. Ten minutes later, Muhren doubled the lead on a rebound.
Muhren could have had his hattrick before the break but he hit the woodwork with a header before having a goal bound effort blocked by Taylor Booth.
RKC woke up in the second half and after 55 minutes, Reuven Niemeijer netted a lovely solo goal to make it 2-1. Four minutes later, Michiel Kramer tapped in a cross to equalise.
Volendam did not let their heads drop and with fifteen minutes left, Darius Johnson scored the winner for the hosts.
Volendam climb above Vitesse and are now three points behind Excelsior with only five games to go. RKC are still in some bother as they are 15th and only five points above Volendam.