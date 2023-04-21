Volendam took a big step towards safety with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Cambuur.
Cambuur seems almost certain to go down having not registered a point since the 11th of February. They were looking for some confidence against Volendam, but it was the hosts that took the victory.
Five minutes before the break, Damon Mirani opened the scoring from a Carel Eiting corner.
Daryl van Mieghem had a second goal disallowed in the 57th minute when VAR noticed that Robert Muhren was offside in the build-up. Eventually, in stoppage time, Volendam sealed the win as Mirani netted again from a corner.
Volendam are 14th and five points above the bottom three, while Cambuur is rock-bottom and they could be relegated next weekend.