Lequincio Zeefuik came off the bench to score the winning goal late on as Volendam defeated FC Twente 1-0.
FC Twente were looking to bounce back after their Europa Conference League exit to Fiorentina in midweek against a Volendam side yet to win this season.
Volendam had some good chances with Robert Muhren hitting the crossbar, while Brian Plat had a goal disallowed by VAR. Ricky van Wolfswinkel was twice denied by goalkeeper Filip Stankovic at the other end, while Henk Veerman cleared a chance off the line.
After the break, chances continued to fall at both ends but none were taken and it seemed the game was destined to be a 0-0 draw. However, in the 83rd minute, 17-year-old substitute Lequincio Zeefuik tapped in from close range to net his first Eredivisie goal and seal Volendam’s first win of the campaign.
Twente are 6th in the table after the defeat, while Volendam is in 12th.