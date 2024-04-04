Feyenoord are nine points behind PSV Eindhoven after being held to a 0-0 draw at bottom of the table Volendam.
With Volendam almost certainly relegated, it seemed like Feyenoord would be heading for a simple victory on Thursday. However, Volendam didn’t read the script and they hit the post after fifteen minutes through striker Vivaldo Semedo.
Feyenoord were sloppy in attack and Mio Backhaus in the Volendam goal only had to deny Santiago Gimenez and Igor Paixao in the first half. Calvin Stengs also put a shot just wide.
After the break, Feyenoord continued to dominate possession but they could not find a way past an excellent Backhaus. Gimenez, Paixao, David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida all couldn’t find a way past the goalkeeper.
There was ten minutes of added time at the end, but Volendam held on for a point. Feyenoord are now nine points behind PSV and face Ajax this weekend. Volendam stay bottom.