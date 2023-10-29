FC Volendam have climbed off the bottom of the Eredivisie table after a 3-1 victory over Excelsior.
Volendam began the game brightly but it was Excelsior who took the lead when Couhaib Driouech finished off a cross from Redouan El Yaakoubi. VAR looked at the goal but eventually it was given.
Eight minutes into the second half, Volendam equalised with Benaissa Benamar heading in after good work from Josh Flint.
Four minutes later, Robert Muhren put Volendam in front with some luck as he worked the ball past goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel on the rebound.
Bilal Ould-Chikh and Milan de Haan both hit the woodwork for Volendam before the latter sealed the victory for the hosts in the 71st minute, following a blunder by Van Gassel.
Volendam moves up to 16th with the victory while Excelsior is 7th.