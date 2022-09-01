Volendam have confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba on a three-year deal.
The centre-back made his debut as a youngster with MVV Maastricht before making a move to Barcelona. After a year in Catalonia, Mbuyamba joined Chelsea, where he has been playing for their U23 side.
The 20-year-old has now decided to make a move back to the Netherlands and has joined Volendam permanently. He signs a three-year deal with the option of another.
Mbuyamba gives Wim Jonk some options for his defence, which are sorely needed after their 7-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.