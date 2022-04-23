Volendam have sealed their return to the Eredivisie on Friday night after thirteen years in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Emmen have already confirmed their promotion and on Friday, Volendam sealed their place in the Eredivisie with a narrow 2-1 victory over Den Bosch.
Goals from Josh Flint and Robert Muhren secured the victory for Volendam which moves them onto 74 points. They are second in the league and now six points behind Emmen.
Wim Jonk’s side can not be caught in the top two of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and they have sealed their Eredivisie status. It is the first time since 2009 that they have played in the top flight.