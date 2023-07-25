According to Voetbal International, Volendam are close to signing Newcastle United winger Garang Kuol on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Australian talent joined Newcastle in January and was immediately loaned to Scottish side Heart of Midlothian. Kuol struggled for game time in Scotland, but now gets the chance to impress in the Netherlands.
Voetbal International is reporting that Volendam are close to sealing a loan deal for the 18-year-old winger.
Kuol is a full Australia international, who made appearances for the nation at the World Cup. He would be the club’s second signing after goalkeeper Mio Backhaus.
Money is tight in Volendam but they have rejected a bid from Sampdoria for Xavier Mbuyamba, while Carel Eiting is hoping to move to FC Twente.