Volendam earned themselves a 1-1 draw away to Heracles Almelo on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Volendam were looking for their first points under new head coach Regillio Simons and after only eight minutes, Lequincio Zeefuik headed them in front.
Heracles struggled to create chances and Erwin van de Looi made a double change at the break. Mario Engels and Jizz Hornkamp came on and the latter was booked within seconds for an off the ball challenge.
Hornkamp then equalised for the hosts with a nice finish following a pass from Ruben Roosken. Heracles then had the better chances before the end but Mio Backhaus earned his side a point with some good saves.
Heracles are 14th with the point while Volendam climbs one spot to 17th.