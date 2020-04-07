According to reports in Spain, FC Twente will lose top scorer Haris Vuckic this summer to Real Zaragoza.
The Slovenian international is out of contract this summer and his wage demands are too high for FC Twente.
According to Spanish outlet, ‘Heraldo’ Vuckic has now agreed a pre-contract deal with Real Zaragoza, who currently sit second in Segunda. He will join the club on July 1st.
It’s a blow for FC Twente with Vuckic their top scorer this season, netting eleven goals.